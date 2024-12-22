Nominees wanted for 2025 BC Tourism Industry Awards

Photo: Contributed

Tourism is big in the Thompson-Okanagan, and the region boasts plenty of the province's best when it comes to the industry.

The 2025 BC Tourism Industry Awards are looking for nominees. The awards gala will be held in early March in Vancouver as part of the BC Tourism Industry Conference, and the Tourism Industry Association of BC is seeking recognize and celebrate the excellence, leadership and innovation in B.C.’s tourism industry.

The nomination window is open until Jan. 8, and there are 10 categories in which awards will be handed out. Tourism stakeholders can be nominated themselves or by others, and they must have been operating or working in the tourism industry in B.C. in 2024.

Short-listed nominees will be notified and are expected to attend the awards gala, as winners will not be notified in advance. The award categories are:

Indigenous Operator or Experience

Sustainability Excellence

Employees First

Tourism Woman of the Year

Community Contribution & Impact

Inclusive and Accessible Tourism Experience

Remarkable Experience

Professional Excellence (DMO or sector association)

Innovation

Culinary and Agritourism Experience

To nominate an individual or group for a BC Tourism Industry Award, visit the TIABC website here.