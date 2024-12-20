Suspect faces four charges in Whatcom County after alleged Richmond carjacking

Photo: Washington State Trooper photo on X A stolen truck with B.C. licence plates was stopped in Skagit County by Washington State Troopers and the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect from last week’s carjacking in Richmond, which turned into a cross-border police chase ending in Skagit County, Wash., is facing four charges and will appear in Whatcom County Superior Court next week to see if he’s competent to stand trial.

Shawn D. Bergstrom is charged with assault with a deadly weapon in the second degree, possession of a stolen vehicle, attempting to elude a police vehicle and hit and run attending vehicle damage.

Police records from the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office describe how multiple police agencies chased Bergstrom — including U.S. border agents, Washington State Patrol and a U.S. States Air and Marine Unit helicopter — through Whatcom County and into Skagit County.

Bergstrom had allegedly crossed the border without stopping. Police further allege he hit multiple cars at the Peace Arch border crossing and nearly hit a U.S. border officer.

Police were able to stop the truck in a PIT manoeuvre, after he evaded a spike belt, at the Bow Hill Rest Area exit.

Bergstrom then allegedly tried to get the truck to move, but his wheels were just spinning.

Police yelled for him to get out of the vehicle. In their report, they explain how he was allegedly hiding his hands and appeared to be searching for something.

Using a beanbag round, a Whatcom County sheriff was able to shatter the window of the truck.

Police then fired three PAVA round - similar to pepper spary - into the truck, after which Bergstrom allegedly threw a machete out of the driver’s side window and crawled out onto the hood and eventually lay down with his hands in view.

Whatcom County sheriffs then arrested him.

Bergstrom is currently being held in Whatcom County Jail.

According to sheriff’s office records, Bergstrom is 42 years old and is from Seattle, Wash., with no fixed address.