Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces new lieutenant-governor for B.C.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the appointment of longtime businesswoman and philanthropist Wendy Lisogar-Cocchia as British Columbia's 31st lieutenant-governor.

Trudeau says in a statement that Lisogar-Cocchia is a respected entrepreneur in the hospitality industry and a dedicated community leader.

She is the founder of the Absolute Spa Group and was also CEO of Crew Management Ltd. and the Century Plaza Hotel as well as being the first female trustee of the Vancouver Police Foundation.

The Office of the Lieutenant-Governor says dates are still being finalized for when Lisogar-Cocchia will take over the job, which includes swearing in cabinet ministers, opening each session of the provincial legislative assembly and providing royal assent to bills.

In a separate joint statement with outgoing Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin, Lisogar-Cocchia says she is deeply honoured to be appointed to the position that is "both a privilege and a profound responsibility."

Austin took over the post in April 2018 after 15 years as chief executive officer of YMCA Metro Vancouver and says she has been "heartened by the resilience, generosity, and diversity" of people in the province.

Lisogar-Cocchia is co-founder of the Pacific Autism Family Network in British Columbia and has been named to the Order of Canada and the Order of B.C.