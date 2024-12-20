Teen struck by driver on Capilano Road has died, North Vancouver RCMP confirm

Photo: Google Earth North Vancouver RCMP are investigating a serious crash in which the driver of a white Jeep struck a teenaged girl near this Capilano Road intersection, Dec. 15, 2024

The teen girl struck by a driver on Capilano Road on Dec. 15 has died in hospital, North Vancouver RCMP have confirmed.

“It’s a tragedy – a 16-year-old whose life has been cut short,” said Const. Mansoor Sahak, North Vancouver RCMP spokesman.

North Vancouver School District officials alerted the school community on Friday, identifying the victim as Dali Zissu, an international student from Germany studying at Handsworth Secondary. The district has been making counselling available and encouraging students to share condolances. Counselling will still be available when the school reopens in January.

The day after the collision, the RCMP put out a plea for witnesses who had not yet spoken with police or anyone with surveillance or dashcam footage to come forward. At the time, they said the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Capilano Road not far from the Paisley Road intersection. The teen stepped into the roadway and was struck by the driver of a southbound white Jeep, police said.

The investigation is still in its very early stages and could take a long time, Sahak cautioned.

“After we’ve conducted a thorough investigation, the results are going to dictate if there are going to be any charges,” he said.

Sahak acknowledged the impact that the young person’s death is likely to have and urged community members in need to call for help.

“Anybody who’s been affected by this tragedy can still call our victim services line to speak and also seek support,” he said. Anyone seeking support from victim services can call 604-969-7540.

Anyone who witnessed or has video of the collision and has not spoken to police is asked to contact the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 and quote file 24-25577.