Insolvency wave hit B.C. firms hard in 2024 amid economic squeeze

Photo: Jennifer Thuncher. Green construction firm Nexii sought protection in January, at the time owing creditors more than $112 million.

The year 2024 was a difficult one for many B.C. businesses, with a number of insolvencies occurring in a variety of sectors.

Nationally, business insolvencies for the 12?month period ending Oct. 31 increased by 41.7 per cent year to year, according to the federal Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy (OSB). The October data was the most recent available.

Transportation, warehousing, construction, accommodation and food services registered the biggest increases in insolvency numbers, OSB said. Mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction registered the biggest decreases.

Various factors have contributed to a challenging business climate, including inflation, higher taxes and levies, rising input costs, limits on foreign investment, weaker demand and supply-chain disruptions.

Among the most prominent insolvencies in B.C. over the past year were: