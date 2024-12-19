Landslide on tracks stops Amtrak passenger runs between Seattle and Vancouver

Photo: The Canadian Press This Dec. 16, 2017 photo shows passengers lounging in the observation car of Amtrak's Coast Starlight on the way from Los Angeles to Seattle. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Nicole Evatt

A landslide that blocked railway tracks has stopped Amtrak passenger service between Vancouver and Seattle.

Amtrak says in a statement Thursday that the landslide near White Rock, B.C., led Burlington Northern Santa Fa Railway to place a 48-hour moratorium on passenger service.

It's unclear how extensive the slide is or if the tracks have been damaged.

Amtrak says passengers who have reservations will be provided with bus service with similar departure times.

The company says it will also waive additional fees for people who want to change their reservations.

It says trains are expected to resume normal services on Friday.