Council of Forest Industries names new CEO

Photo: COFI. Kim Haakstad takes on new role as CEO of the Council of Forest Industries.

The Council of Forest Industries (COFI), which represents B.C.’s lumber and pulp and paper industries, has a new CEO.

Kim Haakstad will replace outgoing CEO Linda Coady, who is retiring.

Haakstad recently worked in external relations for B.C. agri-tech companies, including Terramera, Miraterra and Catalera BioSolutions.

Prior to that, she was senior vice president of Global Public Affairs, and earlier worked for the B.C. government, including serving as deputy chief of staff for the Christy Clark Liberal government. She currently is a member of the board of directors for the B.C.-based DIGITAL Global Innovation Cluster.

“A seasoned strategist and relationship builder, Kim has consistently demonstrated her ability to navigate complex policy landscapes and forge strong partnerships that drive shared success,” said COFI chairman Greg Stewart.

“Her deep understanding of governmental processes, coupled with her strong connections across sectors, positions her as a uniquely qualified leader to guide COFI and the forest sector through the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”