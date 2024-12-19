Police union criticizes assault case's handling after officer's suicide

Photo: The Canadian Press The president of the Vancouver Police Union has criticized the handling of a sexual assault case that ended in the suicide of an officer. A Vancouver Police logo is pictured on a vehicle in Vancouver, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

The president of the Vancouver Police Union has criticized the handling of a sexual assault case that ended in the suicide of a Central Saanich Police officer.

Ralph Kaisers says in a letter to members that was obtained by The Canadian Press that the "tragic loss" of the officer came after public statements that risked "undermining the presumption of innocence."

The comments Kaisers refers to were made in a Vancouver Police Department news release and by Deputy Chief Fiona Wilson on Tuesday after the arrest of two Central Saanich officers who were accused of sexually assaulting the same woman in separate incidents.

More coming.