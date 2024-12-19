Latest B.C. storm brings 140 km/h gusts to Vancouver Island amid wind, snow warnings

Photo: The Canadian Press Environment Canada has issued another wind warning for exposed coastal sections of north Vancouver Island and B.C.'s central coast. Snow covers the roof of a house in Kitimat, B.C. after a heavy snowstorm on Friday Feb. 6, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Robin Rowland

Winds approaching 140 km/h have been hitting Vancouver Island weather stations after Environment Canada issued the latest in a series of wind warnings for the B.C. coast.

It says the warnings cover exposed coastal sections of the island's north and B.C.'s central coast, with a Pacific frontal system approaching.

The weather agency forecast southeast winds up to 90 km/h, but winds exceeding 110 km/h were recorded at several stations Thursday morning, including Solander Island where peak gusts reached 136 km/h.

Environment Canada says the winds are expected to ease Thursday afternoon, but the storm is also expected to bring up to 15 centimetres of snow for the north coast and northern Interior.

It says heavy snowfall is expected before tapering Thursday evening and is warning drivers that the conditions may make travel difficult.

The warnings come after storms earlier this week brought heavy rain and wind to B.C.'s coast and a blanket of snow to the Interior.

The search continues for a person missing since their home was destroyed by a mudslide that rolled over the Sea to Sky Highway near Lions Bay last weekend.

Emergency crews recovered the body of one of two residents of the home on Sunday, the day after strong winds pounded the coast, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of BC Hydro customers on the south coast.