Near zero visibility in forecast for Highway 3

Photo: DriveBC Paulson Summit Highway 3 near the Paulson Summit, looking west.

Heavy fog is forecast to settle onto parts of the Southern Interior, prompting a warning from Environment Canada.

A fog advisory for West Kootenay; Highway 3, from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass; Fraser Canyon, from south including Lytton and Similkameen was issued early Thursday morning due to potentially dangerous driving conditions.

"Areas of dense fog have formed and are expected to linger into this morning," Environment Canada said in a statement.

"Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions."

If visibility is reduced while driving, Environment Canada said to turn on lights and maintain a safe following distance.