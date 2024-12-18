Charges of attempted murder for Delta driver who endangered children in vehicle

Photo: DPD photo The vehicle was driven off the road and got stuck in the foreshore but did not enter the water.

Two charges of attempted murder have been sworn against the driver of the car who police say intentionally tried to drive into the Fraser River with two young children in the vehicle.

The Delta Police Department (DPD) on Wednesday provided the update regarding the Nov. 29, 2024 incident where police responded to a report of a car having been driven intentionally into the river at the 8200-block of River Road in Delta.

At around 9:39 a.m., the vehicle went off the roadway and got stuck in the foreshore of the river, but did not enter the water.

Prior to police arrival, Delta firefighters and Good Samaritans came to the aid of the female driver and the children.

In a news release, the DPD notes that charges of attempted murder have been sworn against the driver of that car, who has been arrested and remains in custody awaiting her first court appearance.

A publication ban is in place to protect the children’s identity. The DPD says it will also not be sharing the driver’s information or further details.

The DPD also says it wishes to express gratitude to members of the public and the fire department who intervened and helped.

At the time of the incident. the DPD said it was investigating the incident as a criminal matter.