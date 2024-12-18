251144
Vehicle incident closes Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke, Golden

Highway 1 closed

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions on Wednesday afternoon after a vehicle incident between Revelstoke and Golden.

In a social media post, DriveBC said it had received reports at about 3 p.m. that the incident involved a semi, and was located near Jumping Creek Road, east of Revelstoke. Initially, only the highway’s westbound lanes were closed.

By about 4:45 p.m., DriveBC said the Trans-Canada Highway was closed in both directions between the Illecillewaet Brake Check and MacDonald Snowshed.

“Expect major delays due to congestion,” DriveBC said.

This is the second closure to impact this stretch of highway on Wednesday.

The Trans-Canada Highway was closed between Revelstoke and Golden at 3 a.m. to allow crews to perform avalanche control work. The highway reopened at about 1:30 p.m.

