Central Saanich officer accused of sexual assault found dead

Photo: ADRIAN LAM, TIMES COLONIST Central Saanich Police station and municipal hall.

A Central Saanich police officer arrested on Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman he met while on duty has died.

Four sources confirmed to the Times Colonist that Matthew Ball, 43, has died.

The RCMP had said they were investigating the discovery of a body in a forested area in Shawnigan Lake.

No foul play is suspected.

Cpl. Alex Berube, spokesman for Island District RCMP, said the BC Coroners Service is also conducting an investigation. “To that effect, no further details will be shared at this time.”

Ball and fellow Central Saanich police officer Ryan Johnston were arrested on their way to work Tuesday and charged with sexually assaulting the same woman.

The two were released on bail, and were scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 15.

Vancouver Police Department conducted a seven-week investigation into the allegations with the assistance of the Victoria Police Department.

Ball, 43, a sergeant, was facing one count of sexual assault and one count of breach of trust, for offences alleged to have occurred between Feb. 1, 2019, and Oct. 31, 2023, in Central Saanich.

Johnston, 40, a constable, is charged with one count of sexual assault for offences alleged to have occurred between Feb. 6, 2020 and March 8, 2020 in Central Saanich.

The woman, who is now in her mid-20s, was an adult and in a vulnerable position when the offences are believed to have occurred.

A dedicated tip line has been set up for anyone wishing to speak with investigators at 604-717-0604.

— With a file from Carla Wilson, Times Colonist

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health and needs support, call 1800SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433) to be connected to the Crisis Line Association of B.C.