Prince George gas station robbery leads to crash, three arrests

Photo: CITIZEN STAFF PHOTO. Prince George RCMP investigate at the scene of a two-vehicle collision at Highway 96 and 10th Avenue on Monday, Dec. 16 in Prince George, BC.

Three people were arrested after RCMP responded to a theft report from a gas station located in the 11400 block of Carmel Drive on Monday, Dec. 16.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m.

The attendant reported that two suspects entered the store, demanded money and cigarettes, and fled in a red pickup truck.

Officers quickly spotted the vehicle heading eastbound on Peden Hill and attempted to stop it. However, the truck sped away at a high rate of speed, police say.

The vehicle was later found at the intersection of Highway 97 North and 10th Avenue, having collided with another vehicle.

The suspects fled on foot but were quickly located and arrested by police. All three suspects were taken to the Prince George RCMP detachment and have since been released on undertakings with future court dates.

“This is another example of the great police work being done in Prince George,” said Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, media relations officer for the Prince George RCMP.

“All suspects were arrested within 25 minutes of the report being made, despite fleeing from police and traveling halfway across the city.”

The pickup truck had allegedly been stolen from Fort St. James earlier that day.

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle involved in the collision were treated for minor injuries at the hospital, and no other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing, and RCMP continue to encourage the public to report any tips.