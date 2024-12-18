Trans-Canada Highway re-opened between Revelstoke and Golden after avalanche work

Photo: DriveBC Highway cam at Rogers Pass as of 1:46 p.m.

UPDATE: 1:45 p.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden has been re-opened.

Crews started avalanche control work between Revelstoke and Golden at 3 a.m. Wednesday that necessitated the closure of the highway.

DriveBC has reported Highway 1 was re-opened as of 1:30 p.m.

A weather advisory remains in effect on the highway between Three Valley Gap and Golden. Motorists are asked to consider alternative travel plans.

For more information on travel routes, visit DriveBC.

ORIGINAL: 10:50 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed Wednesday morning between Revelstoke and Golden as crews undertake avalanche control work.

There is no detour available.

Crews began working at 3 a.m. Wednesday morning and are expected to be able to re-open the highway at 1 p.m.

The highway is also still under a weather advisory and motorists are advised to consider alternate travel plans.

