Trans-Canada Highway is closed between Revelstoke and Golden for avalanche control work

Photo: DriveBC The view from the Rogers Pass Highway camera at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday morning

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed Wednesday morning between Revelstoke and Golden as crews undertake avalanche control work.

There is no detour available.

Crews began working at 3 a.m. Wednesday morning and are expected to be able to re-open the highway at 1 p.m.

The highway is also still under a weather advisory and motorists are advised to consider alternate travel plans.

For more information on travel routes, visit DriveBC.