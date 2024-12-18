Trans-Canada Highway is closed between Revelstoke and Golden for avalanche control work

Photo: DriveBC
The view from the Rogers Pass Highway camera at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday morning
The Trans-Canada Highway is closed Wednesday morning between Revelstoke and Golden as crews undertake avalanche control work.
There is no detour available.
Crews began working at 3 a.m. Wednesday morning and are expected to be able to re-open the highway at 1 p.m.
The highway is also still under a weather advisory and motorists are advised to consider alternate travel plans.
For more information on travel routes, visit DriveBC.