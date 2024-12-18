Heavy snow forecast for Coquihalla, Trans Canada and other mountain passes

Photo: DriveBC The Coquihalla could get up to 30 centimetres of snow and Highway 3, by Allison Pass could get up to 20 centimetres.

Snow is expected to continue falling on the Southern Interior's mountain passes, prompting a series of warnings from Environment Canada.

"A moisture-laden Pacific frontal system will bring heavy snow to parts of the southern B.C. interior," the national weather agency said, in a winter storm warning for the Coquihalla and parts of Highway 3.

"A Gradual easing of snowfall intensity is expected as the system moves out on this afternoon. Along with the snow, there is a risk of freezing rain expected before the departure of the storm."

The warning indicates the Coquihalla could get up to 30 centimetres of snow and Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass could see 30 to 40 cm.

In addition to the winter storm warning, Environment Canada issued snowfall warnings related to the same weather system for the Trans Canada Highway, and the Okanagan Connector.

The Connector, from Merritt to Kelowna, could get up to 15 cm of snow with gusting winds while parts of the Trans Canada could see nearly 30 cm of snow, depending on the location along the well travelled route.

The Coquihalla Highway has just reopened after an overnight closure.