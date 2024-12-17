Vehicle incident closes Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt

The Coquihalla Highway has been closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt due to a vehicle incident.
At about 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday, DriveBC reported that a crash in the Kingsvale area, south of Merritt, was affecting traffic on Highway 5 in both directions.
By 9 p.m., the highway was fully closed.
DriveBC issued a travel advisory on Tuesday for a number of B.C. Interior highways including the Coquihalla due to forecasted heavy snowfall and low visibility.
Environment Canada also issued a winter storm warning for Highway 5 from Hope to Merritt, with snow accumulation of up to 30 centimetres expected over Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.
??#BCHwy5 CLOSED in both directions from #HopeBC to #Merritt due to a vehicle incident. No estimated time of reopening. https://t.co/mtLdVBj5L8— DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 18, 2024