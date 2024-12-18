Coquihalla Highway reopens between Hope and Merritt

Photo: DriveBC The Coquihalla Highway closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt on Tuesday night due to a vehicle incident, DriveBC said.

UPDATE: 9:41 a.m.

The Coquihalla has reopened after an overnight closure.

DriveBC posted the update just after 9:30 a.m. saying the vehicle incident has been cleared and traffic will be backed up.

Travel advisories remain in effect for most mountain passes in and out of the Southern Interior.

?CLEAR #BCHwy5 - The highway is now OPEN in both directions between Exit 183: Othello Rd and Exit 290: Merritt due to a vehicle incident. Expect delays due to congestion. #CoquihallaHwy



??Compact snow, slushy & slipper sections, as well as pooling water have been reported from… — DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 18, 2024

UPDATE: 5:41 a.m.

The Coquihalla remains closed and travel advisories remain in effect for most mountain passes in and out of the Southern Interior.

An update on the Coquihalla is expected later this morning and alternate routes on Highway 1 and Highway 3 are available.

DriveBC has posted updates to travel advisories issued on Tuesday for a number of B.C. Interior highways including the Coquihalla due to forecasted heavy snowfall and low visibility.

??REMINDER #CoquihallaHwy - the highway remains closed in both directions between Exit 183: Othello Rd and Exit 290: Merritt due to a vehicle incident.

Expect delays.#HopeBC #MerrittBC #BCHwy5

??https://t.co/Kfd6sJizY4 pic.twitter.com/tl5YUcVAoR — DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 18, 2024

ORIGINAL 9:08 p.m., DEC. 17

The Coquihalla Highway has been closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt due to a vehicle incident.

At about 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday, DriveBC reported that a crash in the Kingsvale area, south of Merritt, was affecting traffic on Highway 5 in both directions.

By 9 p.m., the highway was fully closed.

DriveBC issued a travel advisory on Tuesday for a number of B.C. Interior highways including the Coquihalla due to forecasted heavy snowfall and low visibility.

Environment Canada also issued a winter storm warning for Highway 5 from Hope to Merritt, with snow accumulation of up to 30 centimetres expected over Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.