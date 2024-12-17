BC Ferries staff rescue kayaker clinging to overturned boat

Photo: BC Ferries. The Spirit of Vancouver vessel that runs from Vancouver to Victoria.

A person had to be rescued from the ocean after their kayak overturned near Tsawwassen.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Victoria was notified about the kayaker and asked BC Ferries staff if they could help the person on Dec. 16.

The person was seen clinging to the overturned kayak near the Tsawwassen Terminal.

Staff launched a boat and were able to get to the person and rescue them.

BC Emergency Health Services treated the person and transported them to the hospital in stable condition.

"Thank you to our incredible team at Tsawwassen for their swift response and to our partners at the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and BC Ambulance for their collaboration in this rescue effort," says a spokesperson with BC Ferries.

