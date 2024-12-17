Two Saanich, B.C., police officers charged with sexual assault

Photo: The Canadian Press A police car with flashing lights is shown in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. The Vancouver Police Department says two Central Saanich Police officers have been arrested following an investigation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke

Vancouver police say two Central Saanich Police officers have been charged with sexual assault after an investigation into alleged unlawful sexual contact with a woman they met while on duty.

Deputy Chief Fiona Wilson says the investigation was launched on Oct. 28 by the Vancouver department at the request of Central Saanich Police after the woman came forward about the alleged offences.

Police say 43-year-old Sgt. Matthew Ball, and 40-year-old Const. Ryan Johnston formed separate "intimate" and "inappropriate" relationships with a woman in her mid-20s who they met while on duty, and it does not appear that the two officers acted together.

Wilson says Ball was hired by Central Saanich Police in 2016 after 12 years of service with Calgary police.

Johnston has been with Central Saanich Police since 2017.

Wilson, who described the allegations as "shocking and disturbing," says the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.