'Danger to public safety': Vancouver's chief building official wants downtown building demolished

Photo: Photo Mike Howell. The 1908-era former hotel at 500 Dunsmuir St. is in such poor condition that Vancouverâ€™s chief building official wants it demolished "as soon as possible."

Vancouver’s chief building official has called for the demolition of a vacant heritage registry-designated building on Dunsmuir Street because he says it is considered “a danger to public safety.”

The five-storey building at 500 Dunsmuir St. is commonly known as Dunsmuir House, a former hotel built in 1908. The building, which has 167 single rooms and last served as social housing, has been vacant since 2013.

The property is owned by 500 Dunsmuir Property Ltd., a company controlled by Holborn Group, which is the developer of the Little Mountain site near Queen Elizabeth Park and builder of the former Trump Tower on West Georgia Street.

Holborn purchased the site in 2006.

A staff report that goes before city council Wednesday recommends Holborn’s company be ordered to demolish the building, remove all debris and fill in the basement within 21 days of a notice being served.

“During recent inspections of the building, including by the city building inspector, significant rotting and deterioration of framing members, pigeon-guano inches deep in places, fallen plaster and broken windows were observed,” the report said.

Photographs taken by aDB Engineering of the inside of the building at 500 Dunsmuir St.

'Collapsed into the basement'

The report was based on an inspection from aDB Engineering and a visit from the city's chief building official Saul Schwebs. Observations included water seen dripping from framing members in numerous locations and the sprinkler and fire alarm systems appeared to be inoperable.

The conditions suggest the building has not been adequately maintained since it was vacated, the report said.

Schwebs recommends council adopt a resolution declaring the building a danger to public safety.

“The resolution will help ensure that the danger is remediated, and enable the city to recover any costs it may incur in remediating the property,” the report said. “This resolution will provide the city with the appropriate legal authority to step in and address this issue, should that become necessary.”

'Extremely compromised'

The most significant area of neglect is the roof.

The report said lack of maintenance has resulted in areas of “ponding.” Water has entered the building for an estimated 10 years at the southeast corner and five years at the southwest corner.

“This water ingress has had a significant deleterious effect on the wood structural members below,” the report said.

“At the southwest corner, significant rot can be found two to three storeys below the roof. At the southeast corner, the damage extends all the way down to the ground floor of the building, which has collapsed into the basement.”

This collapse occurred since the building was inspected in February. Although the floors above the ground floor are still more or less intact, the structure is extremely compromised, the report said.

Saul Schwebs is the city's chief building official. Photo Mike Howell

'Should be demolished as soon as possible'

In buildings of this construction type, the exterior masonry walls are supported laterally by the floor framing. Because of the “extremely deteriorated and weakened state” of the structure in the southeast corner, the walls there are not laterally supported.

“Should another floor in that corner collapse, it may cause a partial failure of the masonry wall or lead to a catastrophic, cascading collapse,” the report said. “The condition of this corner of the building presents an imminent risk to the life safety of the public.”

Added the report: “The city building Inspector considers the building in its current state to amount to a danger to the public safety. It should be demolished as soon as possible.”

The engineering report includes several photographs that show the poor conditions, including widespread rot of floors and ceilings, extensive mould growth and significant cracks and mortar loss on the building’s façade.

“Without an operating sprinkler system, there is a risk of building fire,” the engineering report said.

“Any fire would have the potential to spread quickly in a building of this condition where the plaster and gypsum wall board, which would normally help to limit direct exposure to the wood framing, has fallen off the walls and ceiling leaving the wood framing exposed.”

Images taken by aDB Engineering of cracks in outside walls of the building at 500 Dunsmuir St.

Holborn's response

Holborn told Glacier Media in an email Tuesday that it was always the company’s intention to redevelop the property “to benefit the community and its residents, incorporating the building into a broader vision for revitalization.”

“We recognize the historical context of 500 Dunsmuir and regret that it has remained idle for so long,” Holborn said. “We acknowledge the responsibility we have had and do have.”

Holborn said efforts were made over the years to secure the building and preserve its viability while working on redevelopment plans. Despite years of engagement with the city, including submission of concepts, progress on those plans did not materialize, the company said.

“However, 500 Dunsmuir is our building, and we are committed to continue working with the city and the community on a project that addresses housing needs, contributes to revitalization and safety, and respects the area’s significance,” Holborn said.

Men's shelter

The unique building was designed by Parr & Fee and built in 1908 by contractor David Gibb. It was originally built as a hotel, but later used as barracks for sailors during the Second World War.

After the war, the building was converted into a hostel to help house returning veterans. Shortly after, the Salvation Army took over operations and managed the building as a men’s shelter. It later became student housing before being used as social housing.

Dunsmuir House is listed on the heritage registry, but is not otherwise subject to heritage protection. All the rooms in the building are designated as single room accommodation (SRA) under the SRA bylaw.

Coun. Sarah Kirby-Yung posted Monday on the X social media platform that she was “angry” about the condition of the building.

“This is incredibly frustrating and disappointing that council are being put in the position of being asked to vote on the demolition of a heritage building that was built in 1909,” she wrote, quoting the staff report’s conclusion about years of neglect.

“We have such little remaining heritage, this makes me angry. I’ll be asking a lot of questions at council to get the full facts.”

The meeting begins at 3 p.m.