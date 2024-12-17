Murderer assaulted, killed while in B.C. prison

Photo: Google Kent Institution as seen on Google Maps. The facility is located in Agassiz, B.C.

An inmate who was serving a life sentence for second-degree murder was assaulted and killed in a B.C. prison.

Christopher Braun, an inmate at Kent Institution in Agassiz, died following a serious assault on Dec. 15.

Braun was 43 years old at the time of death, said Correctional Service Canada.

Originally from Regina, Braun had been sentenced on Jan. 27, 2021.

Back on Feb. 15, 2019, police officers with the Regina Police Service arrested Braun.

He was charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of Morris Poitras, 27, of Saskatchewan.

Poitras was found dead outside near Montague Street on Feb. 14, 2019.

Kent Institution is the only maximum security facility in the Pacific Region (B.C.) and has a capacity of 378 inmates.

Correctional Service Canada has notified the next of kin.

"As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada will review the circumstances,” says Kim MacPherson, assistant warden.

Both the police and the BC Coroners Service have been notified about the death.

A story published by the Regina Leader-Post reports that Braun pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was given a mandatory life sentence with no chance of parole for 15 years.