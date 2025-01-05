Castanet hit the streets asking community leaders: What do you want from the new year?

Madison Reeve

With 2025 here, Castanet News hit the streets across the BC Interior, asking community leaders about their hopes, aspirations, and priorities for the year ahead.

From Kelowna to Kamloops, the responses reveal a blend of optimism, practical concerns, and a shared vision for a brighter future.

"As we step into 2025, it's time for a fresh start. We have a great team here in the Okanagan, and we are already working hard for you. On a personal note, I am excited for new challenges, growth, and meeting even more amazing people," said Kristina Loewen, BC Conservative MLA for Kelowna Centre.

"I'm looking forward to spending more time with my family and seeing what happens with Donald Trump this year," said Spencer Coyne, Mayor of Princeton.

Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield is hopeful the city's community continues to grow.

"As a city, we are looking forward to creating the housing and job opportunities that will help build a great community," he said.

Dan Proulx, the general manager of the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce, is also hoping for a happy and prosperous community in 2025.

"More vibrant businesses and non-profits, and really just more meaningful connections," he said.

West Kelowna's Salvation Army community engagement manager Lenetta Parry is hoping 2025 is filled with more connection.

"Lets connect more intentionally with family, friends and our neighbours. Support local businesses, support local farmers, visit the farmers market, attend community events and festivals. Get out and volunteer," she said.

