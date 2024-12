Photo: DriveBC Traffic camera of Hwy 1 at Rogers Pass

Motorists on the Trans-Canada Highway are being warned of a closure due to avalanche control work between Revelstoke and Golden beginning early Wednesday morning.

According to DriveBC, the highway will be closed from Revelstoke to Golden starting at 3 a.m. Wednesday.

There will be no detour available and the highway is estimated to re-open at approximately noon the same day.