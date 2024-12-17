DriveBC issues travel advisories as snowy conditions expected on B.C. Interior highways

Photo: DriveBC Highway 5 about 15 kilometres south of Merritt at Comstock Road, looking north at about 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

UPDATE: 4:17 p.m.

DriveBC is warning travellers to expect heavy snowfall and limited visibility on a number of B.C. Interior highways.

Travel advisories have been put in place for Highway 5 between Hope and Kamloops, Highway 5A from Princeton to Aspen Grove, and the Okanagan Connector.

DriveBC warned that heavy snowfall, limited visibility and freezing rain could occur over Tuesday night on these major routes.

Drivers are urged to slow down and drive to winter conditions. People travelling on the Coquihalla Highway should take extra precautions and be prepared for delays, DriveBC said.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, and snowfall warnings for the Okanagan Connector and Highway 1 from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

According to Environment Canada, snow accumulation of up to 30 centimetres is expected over Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning on Highway 5.

“Snow, heavy at times, will continue to late Wednesday morning,” the weather agency said. “Gradual easing of snowfall intensity is expected as the system moves out on Wednesday afternoon.”

A snow accumulation of 15 to 20 centimetres is forecast for the Okanagan Connector and the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

Some higher elevations along that stretch of Highway 1 could see higher snowfall accumulations.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” Environment Canada said. “If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

ORIGINAL: 6:40 a.m.

Freezing rain is expected to hit parts of B.C.'s Southern Interior, potentially causing dangerous driving conditions and power outages.

The warning, which extends to Highway 3, from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass; the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt, as well as the Similkameen, Skagit Valley, and Nicola areas is for Tuesday night until Wednesday morning.



"A Pacific frontal system will bring warm, moist air to the southwestern BC interior this afternoon," Environment Canada said in its alert.

"By this evening, the combination of warm air aloft and lingering cold surface air will result in freezing rain over the Similkameen and Nicola regions, including segments of Highway 3 - Hope to Princeton and the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt."

The rain brings a risk of icy and slippery surfaces on highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots, as well as possible utility outages.

Another earlier weather alert, meanwhile, has been rescinded for some areas and extended to others.

The North Okanagan, Central Okanagan and Elk Valley are no longer forecast to have heavy snow.

The East Kootenay, Shuswap, Arrow Lakes , Boundary, West Kootenay, Kootenay Lake, and North Thompson regions are all expected to see heavy snow in varying amounts starting Tuesday and carrying on into Wednesday.

The North Thompson, Shuswap, East Kootenay, and West Columbia will see snow will intensify this evening and persist until Wednesday afternoon before easing as the system departs.



Boundary, West Kootenay, Kootenay Lake, and Arrow Lakes will see snow will begin late Tuesday afternoon and it may transition to rain by Wednesday morning, resulting in slushy road conditions. Precipitation will ease by Wednesday afternoon.



Environment Canada warned that there is still uncertainty regarding exact snowfall amounts and the timing of the snow-to-rain transition in each region.

Snowfall warnings may be issued as the situation becomes clearer.