Traditional Chinese medicine practitioner in Grand Forks barred from treating women

Photo: Unsplash

A Grand Forks, B.C. practitioner of traditional Chinese medicine has been barred from treating women after allegations of non-consensual sexual touching.

The College of Complementary Health Professionals of BC placed the restrictions on Günter Joachim Beisswenger on Dec. 9 while an investigation is underway.

In addition to a ban on treating women, the “extraordinary action” requires Beisswenger to disclose the restriction to all patients. He also must tell the regulator, weekly, the names and contact information of everyone he treats. His practice will also be subject to random on-site audits.

The regulator says the college received a complaint that Beisswenger failed to drape a female patient, massaged a potentially sexualized area of the patient’s body without consent, made inappropriate comments to the patient, “and conducted himself in a manner that demonstrated a lack of professional judgment and respect for boundaries.”

The allegations have not been proven at this time, but the regulator claims it “found that there are some factors that render the alleged conduct likely to recur.”

“Therefore, the panel determined that the public must be protected by an interim order during the investigation, pending any disciplinary hearing,” said the notice.