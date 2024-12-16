Weather advisory issued for Highway 1 between Three Valley Gap, Golden

Photo: DriveBC A traffic camera shows road conditions at Rogers Pass on Highway 1 at about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Motorists on the Trans-Canada Highway are being warned to expect deteriorating weather conditions from Three Valley Gap all the way to Golden.

DriveBC has issued a weather advisory covering a 165-kilometre stretch of highway between Three Valley Frontage Road and 14 Street North.

Low visibility and deteriorating weather conditions are expected through Monday afternoon.

Travellers in the area are also advised to be prepared for short-notice avalanche control and deposit removal closures.

DriveBC advised motorists to consider alternate travel plans.

For more information on road conditions and closures, visit DriveBC.