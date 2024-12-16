B.C. pharmacist fined $20K for dispensing naloxone without patient consent

Photo: The Canadian Press / file photo

A Vancouver pharmacist has been fined $20,000 and suspended for six months for dispensing naloxone without consent of patients.

Between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31, 2021, Geoffrey Kyle Soo Chan processed approximately 1,646 transactions involving 28,404 doses of naloxone nasal spray — a medication used to reverse the effects of opioid overdoses — said the B.C. College of Pharmacists in a public notice.

Chan's actions represent “significant professional misconduct” that justify “serious consequences,” said the college said in the notice.

Chan used the personal health information and PharmaNet records of 301 patients who resided in various communities across B.C. But the naloxone did not go to those patients. Instead, Chan dispensed the doses to the same individual who, in each case, purported to act as representative for the patient, according to the college, which regulates the profession in the province.

The college said Chan repeatedly contravened sections of the Health Professions Act bylaws, Pharmacy Operations and Drug Scheduling Act bylaws and the pharmacists code of ethics in his practice as a pharmacist. and pharmacy manager.

As a result, the college found he neglected his basic duties as a pharmacist and demonstrated a disregard for the fundamentals of pharmacy practice.

Chan was the indirect owner and manager of Pharmachoice Main at 3882 Main Street in Vancouver.

In addition to suspending Chan for six months, he cannot work as a pharmacy manager or supervisor for students for three years.

After that period, Chan must complete a B.C. community pharmacy manager training program provided by the B.C. Pharmacy Association. He also will be required to have patient identification and authorization policies and procedures in place at any pharmacy he runs in the future.

Chan will be required to review multiple regulator and professional readings, complete various online courses, and pass several exams, the college said.