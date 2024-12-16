Memorial for John Horgan: 'He dedicated his life and his heart to the people of B.C.'

Photo: . Former B.C. premier John Horgan, who died on Nov. 12.

During John Horgan’s final weeks at Royal Jubilee Hospital, the ex-premier thought his memorial service would at most draw in 80, maybe 100 attendees.

“We can find a small chapel somewhere, it shouldn’t be hard to do,” his son Evan Horgan recalled his father saying.

“I don’t think he imagined anything like this,” said Evan, standing in front of about 3,000 people in Colwood’s Q Centre arena on Sunday.

Long-time friend and former B.C. NDP leader Carole James said when Horgan was asked as to whether he wanted a formal state funeral by legislature staff, he was quick to respond with a quip: “Do I have to be there?”

Horgan, B.C.’s 36th premier and a former Canadian ambassador to Germany, died on Nov. 12 following his third bout with cancer.

Among the attendees of his memorial service were Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, B.C. Premier David Eby and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe.

During the memorial, John Horgan’s son Nate Horgan gave an emotional performance of a song he wrote for his father that received a standing ovation from the audience.

Trudeau said Horgan lived an accomplished life as a chief of staff, as premier, and as an ambassador.

He was “quick-witted, brilliant and unflinching in his values and beliefs,” he said.

He and Horgan were able to put together a $200-billion health-care deal that became the future of federal health-care funding in B.C. in just one night over pizzas and beer, Trudeau said. “It’s an honour to call you my friend.”

Eby marvelled at the fact that Horgan was able to leave office on good terms with the people of B.C.

“How did he do it?” Eby asked. “He left politics more popular than he entered.”

Eby attributed Horgan’s effectiveness in politics to his ability to work with a team.

“If you were on team Horgan, you knew it,” Eby said. “He was always welcoming, he was always willing to work with people.”

Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin said Horgan remained “remarkably without ego” despite his contributions and accomplishments.

“He was a fine man. He loved his province and everyone in it,” she said. “John was an exemplar of authentic leadership. He dedicated his life and his heart to the people of B.C.”

Horgan served as B.C.’s New Democrat premier for five years before stepping down in March 2022.

He was also a five-term member of the legislature, representing the West Shore, before resigning his seat in March 2023 over health reasons.

In November 2023, he was appointed ambassador to Germany.

Evelyn Coulombe, Canada’s deputy ambassador to Germany who flew in from Berlin on her own initiative to speak at the memorial, said Horgan was a remarkably effective ambassador who managed to leave a positive and lasting impression with everyone he met.

The embassy was flooded with fellow ambassadors and other people paying respects to Horgan despite his short time in Germany, she said.