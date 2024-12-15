Stanley Park's Christmas train suspended after 'worker safety incident'

Photo: city of Vancouver THe Bright Nights Christmas train in Vancouver's Stanley Park has been suspended due to a "worker safety incident."

The incident happened Friday night, Dec. 13, at the popular train attraction inside Stanley Park, according to a press release from the City of Vancouver. Few details have been released about what occurred.

"The safety incident involved one of the Park Board’s train operators. The incident has been reported to the City's Occupational Health and Safety team who will be following all required protocols to investigate," reads the press release.

However, the incident was serious enough that the train rides have been suspended for the foreseeable future while the investigation takes place.

"Staff are working to notify and refund all affected customers who had reservations this weekend and into early next week," reads a press release from the City of Vancouver.

The city apologizes for the cancelled holiday experience.

"We are very sorry as we understand the inconvenience and disappointment this represents for everyone who were looking forward to enjoying this beloved holiday tradition with their friends and loved ones," reads the release.

The plaza where the train leaves from will remain open when Stanley Park is open, though it was shut down Saturday, Dec. 14 due to high winds in the park. The park was closed due to public safety concerns from falling branches and trees.

When (or if) the train returns to service, it's scheduled to run until Jan. 4, 2025.