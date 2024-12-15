Home hit by Saturday's mudslide, occupants unaccounted for

Photo: Ministry of Transportation & Infrastructure

UPDATE: 9:25 a.m.

Search crews are looking for the occupants of a home that was hit by a mudslide near the Sea to Sky Highway Saturday morning.

While the mudslide near Lions Bay was cleared and the highway reopened early Sunday morning, Cpl. James Grandy of the RCMP says a home was hit by the slide.

"As a result of the slide, one residence is believed to have been affected. Occupants of the home remain unaccounted for at the time of this release," he said in a press release.

"Emergency crews, RCMP, along with Heavy Duty Search and Rescue crews from Canadian Task Force 1, are on site."

Cpl. Grandy did not say how many people are currently unaccounted for.

While the highway has reopened, highway maintenance contractors remain on scene, as they assess the highway with Ministry of Transportation staff.

ORIGINAL: 8:40 a.m.

Highway 99 between Lions Bay and Brunswick Beach have reopened after a landslide Saturday.

DriveBC reported the road connecting Vancouver to Whistler, B.C., reopened in both directions around 5 a.m. this morning, ahead of an estimated reopening at 9 a.m.

The landslide that shut the road happened around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday near Brunswick Road during a strong windstorm.

The storm also left more than 300,000 without power, though BC Hydro said all but a few thousand had power back as of Sunday morning.

Police in Surrey say a woman died during the storm after she was hit by a falling tree.

– The Canadian Press