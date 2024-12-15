Body found by searchers after home hit by mudslide

Photo: Ministry of Transportation & Infrastructure

UPDATE 7:32 p.m.

A body has been recovered at the scene of a mudslide in Lions Bay, B.C.

Squamish RCMP say that searchers found one of the residents whose home was hit by the same mudslide that closed the Sea to Sky highway.

“Sadly, on December 15, emergency crews located the body of one of the residents directly involved, who had succumbed to their injuries,” stated Cpl. James Grandy, BC RCMP spokesperson. “Emergency crews are continuing their search this evening for a second person associated with the home who remains unaccounted for.”

The mayor of Lions Bay, Ken Berry, said in a written statement on Sunday that one home on Glendale Avenue, which is at the north end of the village, was displaced by the landslide. Several nearby residents had been evacuated as a precaution.

Berry extended his gratitude to Lions Bay fire chief Barret Germscheid, Lions Bay search and rescue and the Ministry of Transportation for their support and help.

"We extend our deepest gratitude to all first responders and supporting agencies for their dedication and professionalism during this challenging time," Berry wrote in the statement, adding that the community's safety is their top priority.

Meanwhile, emergency services in Surrey confirmed a 65-year-old woman died during the storm after she was hit by a falling tree.

Surrey Fire Service assistant chief Greg McRobbie said on Sunday that his crews responded to a call for a "traumatic injury" in a residence in South Surrey after 10 a.m. on Saturday.

On arrival, they found the woman unresponsive, next to a very large branch that witnesses said fell from roughly 30 feet above, said McRobbie.

"It was an extremely difficult call, not only for the people there but also for the firefighters who attended," said McRobbie, "our thoughts are with the family and friends. It's an extremely difficult time and such a tragic incident."

Crews from Surrey Fire Services also responded to a separate call Saturday morning in the city about another person trapped by a fallen tree.

McRobbie said firefighters were able to rescue the person out from under the tree.

Environment Canada says the windstorm created wind gusts as high as 96 kilometres per hour at the Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal in Delta, B.C., and 115 kilometres per hour on Saturna Island, located midway between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.

UPDATE: 9:25 a.m.

Search crews are looking for the occupants of a home that was hit by a mudslide near the Sea to Sky Highway Saturday morning.

While the mudslide near Lions Bay was cleared and the highway reopened early Sunday morning, Cpl. James Grandy of the RCMP says a home was hit by the slide.

"As a result of the slide, one residence is believed to have been affected. Occupants of the home remain unaccounted for at the time of this release," he said in a press release.

"Emergency crews, RCMP, along with Heavy Duty Search and Rescue crews from Canadian Task Force 1, are on site."

Cpl. Grandy did not say how many people are currently unaccounted for.

While the highway has reopened, highway maintenance contractors remain on scene, as they assess the highway with Ministry of Transportation staff.

ORIGINAL: 8:40 a.m.

Highway 99 between Lions Bay and Brunswick Beach have reopened after a landslide Saturday.

DriveBC reported the road connecting Vancouver to Whistler, B.C., reopened in both directions around 5 a.m. this morning, ahead of an estimated reopening at 9 a.m.

The landslide that shut the road happened around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday near Brunswick Road during a strong windstorm.

The storm also left more than 300,000 without power, though BC Hydro said all but a few thousand had power back as of Sunday morning.

Police in Surrey say a woman died during the storm after she was hit by a falling tree.

