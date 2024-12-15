Justin Trudeau, Jagmeet Singh to attend former B.C. premier John Horgan's provincial state memorial

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks during a question-and-answer session at a B.C. Chamber of Commerce luncheon on his last full day as premier of the province, in Vancouver, on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

UPDATE: 9 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh are attending today’s provincial state memorial service for former premier John Horgan.

Itineraries released by Trudeau and Singh’s offices on Saturday confirmed their attendance at The Q Centre in Colwood.

Both leaders paid tribute to B.C.’s 36th premier when he died last month.

Trudeau said Horgan “embodied kindness and courage” while Singh called the former premier “an incredible leader” and a pillar of the NDP movement.

Other dignitaries expected at the memorial include Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin and Premier David Eby.

Horgan died at Royal Jubilee Hospital on Nov. 12 after his third bout with cancer since 2008.

He served as premier from 2017 to 2022.

After he resigned from his Langford-Juan de Fuca MLA seat in 2023, Horgan was appointed ambassador to Germany. In June 2024, he went on leave from his ambassadorship after being diagnosed with thyroid cancer. He returned to Victoria and was admitted to Royal Jubilee almost two weeks prior to his death.

The service will start at 1 p.m. at The Q Centre arena at 1767 Island Hwy., and will be livestreamed. Doors will open at 11:45 a.m., and all guests must be seated by 12:45 p.m.

A livestream of the memorial will be broadcast here.

ORIGINAL: 7 a.m.

Thousands are expected to gather at an arena today in Colwood, B.C., to celebrate the life of former British Columbia premier John Horgan.

Horgan stepped down in November 2022 after five years as premier, left politics a few months later, then was quickly appointed the ambassador to Germany in November 2023.

But just eight months into his new post, he announced he had cancer for a third time, this time thyroid cancer, after being treated for throat cancer while he was premier and bladder cancer in 2008.

He died on Nov. 12 at the age of 65.

His memorial will be held at the Q Centre, which holds about 4,000 people, with family, friends, co-workers and members of the public to attend.

Those who wanted to be at the memorial were asked by the government to reserve free tickets.

