Family, friends and fans to gather at memorial for former B.C. premier John Horgan

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks during a question-and-answer session at a B.C. Chamber of Commerce luncheon on his last full day as premier of the province, in Vancouver, on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Thousands are expected to gather at an arena today in Colwood, B.C., to celebrate the life of former British Columbia premier John Horgan.

Horgan stepped down in November 2022 after five years as premier, left politics a few months later, then was quickly appointed the ambassador to Germany in November 2023.

But just eight months into his new post, he announced he had cancer for a third time, this time thyroid cancer, after being treated for throat cancer while he was premier and bladder cancer in 2008.

He died on Nov. 12 at the age of 65.

His memorial will be held at the Q Centre, which holds about 4,000 people, with family, friends, co-workers and members of the public to attend.

Those who wanted to be at the memorial were asked by the government to reserve free tickets.