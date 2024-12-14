Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope

Photo: Drive BC Conditions are currently clear at the Coquihalla Summit, but Environment Canada is warning the area could be hit with up to 20 cm of snow overnight.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt beginning this evening, and continuing into early Sunday morning.

Snowfall totalling 15 to 20 centimetres is expected to fall on that section of the highway with strong winds causing blowing snow.

Visibility may be reduced suddenly in snow and blowing snow, changing travel conditions quickly.

“A robust frontal system will pass over the region,” Environment Canada advised in its warning. “Snow will intensify this evening and persist through the night before tapering off to flurries Sunday morning.”

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Motorists are advised to be prepared to adjust their driving with changing road conditions. Road conditions are available at drivebc.ca.