Mudslide hit the Sea-to-Sky Highway near Lions Bay Saturday

Photo: X - Janine McCaw Debris covers the Sea-to-Sky Highway near Lions Bay Saturday.

A mudslide has completely blocked Highway 99 north of Lions Bay Saturday.

The slide occurred just after 11 a.m. near the Brunswick Road exit ramp on the Sea-to-Sky highway.

“Emergency crews are actively trying to confirm property damage and if anyone was injured," Cpl. James Grandy of the RCMP said in a press release. “At this time, no one has been reported as being injured.”

The highway is expected to be closed all day Saturday, with a possible reopening around midnight, according to Cpl. Grandy.

The closure completely blocks travel between Metro Vancouver and Squamish.