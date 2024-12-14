Strong winds and high tides could bring storm surge to coastal B.C., forecaster says

Photo: The Canadian Press People walk along a sidewalk as waves and debris crash into the breakwater below Dallas Road in Victoria, B.C., on Nov. 20, 2024.

Environment Canada is warning of a storm surge on British Columbia's south coast that could reach a metre high.

It says coastal areas of Metro Vancouver and the entire western side of Vancouver Island are vulnerable to the surge.

Elevated ocean water levels along with significant wind and waves are expected, which the forecaster says will likely exceed the highest tide.

It warns that coastal flooding due to large waves will coincide with that high tide.

In Metro Vancouver, Surrey, Langley, Richmond and Delta are all vulnerable to the surge with flooding likely near the coastline and nearby low-lying areas.

It says the threat comes with high tides on Saturday from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. and from one to four in the afternoon.