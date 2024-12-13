Whistlerite charged with disarming officer, being unlawfully in house

Photo: .

A Whistler man had a court date this week over charges stemming from a police incident last year.



In a statement, Whistler RCMP said they responded to a report of a suspicious person at a local residence on March 7, 2023.

Charges were eventually laid against 26-year-old Matthew Blair after he reportedly attempted to disarm a peace officer while engaged in the execution of their duty, and for being unlawfully in a house.

A police spokesperson said they couldn't provide more detailed information with the matter now before the court.



Blair’s next court date is scheduled for Dec. 18 in North Vancouver.

In Canada’s Criminal Code, being unlawfully in a dwelling-house differs from the charge of break-and-enter. Breaking-and-entering is a crime that involves illegally entering a property with the intent to commit an indictable offence. Being unlawfully in a dwelling refers to the crime of being in someone’s home without their permission, but without the intent to commit a separate crime.