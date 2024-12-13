Suspected homicide in West Vancouver, person arrested

Photo: File photo/North Shore News A police investigation led to the arrest of someone in a West Vancouver apartment, after a body was found early Dec. 13. |West Vancouver Police.

A person was discovered deceased early this morning in a West Vancouver apartment, police say.

According to a West Vancouver Police (WVPD) news release, the death is believed to be a homicide.

Police officers discovered the person's body after being called to check on the well-being of a 911 caller in the Ambleside District.

A police investigation led to the arrest of someone in the apartment.

“We want to assure the public that there is no ongoing risk to their safety," said WVPD spokesperson Sgt. Chris Bigland, in the release.

“At this time, the investigation is in the evidence-gathering phase, and it is believed to be an isolated incident."

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the investigation and is working closely with members of the West Vancouver Police Department, the release states.

IHIT is the law enforcement agency responsible for investigating homicides, suspicious deaths, and high-risk missing persons where foul play is suspected.

West Vancouver Police urge anyone who was in the area of the 1400 block of Esquimalt Ave. around 1 a.m. Dec. 13 to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or [email protected].