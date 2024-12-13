Vancouver Whitecaps seek new ownership

Photo: Chung Chow/BIV The Vancouver Whitecaps play games at BC Place

Major League Soccer's Vancouver Whitecaps today confirmed that the team is for sale.

Majority owner Greg Kerfoot owns the team with Steve Luczo, Jeff Mallett, and Steve Nash.

Kerfoot acquired the team in 2002 and then put together the ownership group in 2008. The four were awarded an MLS franchise the following year and saw the team play in North America's premier soccer league starting in 2011.

"This decision comes after careful consideration of the club’s journey and reflection on what is required to ensure its continued growth and success,” the team said in a news release.

The team added that the Whitecaps have grown to become "a staple of MLS, reaching seventh in league attendance, doubling season ticket memberships over the past two years, and qualifying for the MLS Cup Playoffs in three of the past four seasons."

It added that the current ownership has built a solid foundation for the team and that "it is the right time for an owner with the platform, resources and ambition to enhance the club’s ability to compete at the highest levels of MLS and steward the club in realizing its significant potential."

The league confirmed the news and praised the team's owners.

“The Vancouver Whitecaps would not be where they are today without the vision and commitment of this exceptional ownership group,” said MLS commissioner Don Garber in a statement.

“The Whitecaps are a terrific club in a world-class city. On behalf of everyone at Major League Soccer, I want to thank them for their tremendous contributions and look forward to working with them to identify new ownership for the club.”

Kerfoot said today in a statement on behalf of the ownership group that it has been "committed to transforming our local soccer club into a significant contributor to our community.”

He added, "It is gratifying to see how meaningful the Whitecaps have become to so many, and to have been able to contribute to the growth of a vibrant and thriving soccer community in Vancouver, the Lower Mainland, British Columbia, and beyond.”

He thanked what he called "the passionate MLS supporters, academy development teams and players, the thousands of kids who attend camps, and the groups we support in nurturing the game in so many places have all proven out our belief in Vancouver as a first-class soccer market. The future of the Vancouver Whitecaps is bright.”