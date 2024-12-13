Car drives wrong way on B.C. highway narrowly missing transport truck

Witness video shows a driver travelling in the wrong direction on a busy B.C. highway and nearly colliding head-on with a transport truck in Abbotsford.

Kaelynn Matthews was driving along the Trans-Canada Highway on Monday at 5:47 p.m. when she watched the entire thing unfold.

"I thought I was going the wrong way for a second,” she says.

As she approached the Marshall Road and Clearbrook Road roundabout on Highway 1, she looked over to see a black car driving beside her toward oncoming traffic.

"I second-guessed myself, but then I realized the other cars were going the same way,” she said.

Video of the incident shows the black car on the other side of the highway and a divider separating the lanes. Another driver passes the car at high speed in the lane right beside them as a transport truck turns onto the highway and starts heading toward the car.

“It took them almost hitting a semi to realize it. I thought for sure once I saw the semi that there was going to be a collision," says Matthews.

The driver swerves left but quickly swerves right to avoid the transport truck.

"It didn’t even cross my mind that they might manoeuvre around but glad they did,” says Matthews.

After the near-miss, the driver indicated and managed to enter the roundabout.

“They continued on like nothing happened,” she says.