B.C. NDP government, Greens reach 'shared priorities' agreement

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Premier David Eby holds a press conference following the oath ceremony at the legislature in Victoria, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024.

British Columbia's NDP government says it has reached an agreement with the provincial Green Party to work together on a set of shared priorities.

A statement from Premier David Eby's office says the two parties are distinct, and they won't always agree, but they have "many shared values" and the deal will help stabilize the New Democrats' slim majority government.

Eby's party won a bare majority with 47 seats in the October provincial election, while two Greens were elected and the B.C. Conservatives have 44 seats.

The premier's statement says the NDP and Greens will work together on health care, affordable housing, creating livable communities and growing a strong, sustainable economy.

Eby says the agreement will strengthen the stability of government and he will continue to work with all members of the legislature who want to make it work for people.

B.C. Conservative Party Leader John Rustad has said he would work to bring the NDP government down if it continues with its "destructive policies."