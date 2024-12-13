Nine-vehicle crash in Surrey, B.C., shuts Highway 99, disrupting commuter traffic

Photo: CTV News

Police in Surrey, B.C., say a section of Highway 99 remains closed the day after a nine-vehicle crash that sent six people to hospital.

The Surrey Police Service says a transport vehicle was involved in collisions in the northbound lanes before crossing the median into oncoming southbound traffic near the Highway 91 interchange around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

They say the southbound lanes from the interchange and northbound from King George Boulevard were closed after the crash.

They say the section of highway will likely be closed for "a few hours" Friday, affecting the morning commute, as officers investigate the cause, and they do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor.

Police say six people were taken to the hospital for treatment, two with serious injuries.

Investigators are seeking witnesses or dashcam footage of the crash.