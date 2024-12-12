Eby fired her. Now, Selina Robinson tells all in new book

Photo: Kyle Balzer, Tri-City News. Selina Robinson, the former MLA for Coquitlam-Maillardville, is releasing a tell-all memoir on Dec. 18.

In early February, days after Coquitlam–Maillardville MLA Selina Robinson came under fire for calling Gaza a “crappy piece of land,” B.C. Premier David Eby pre-empted a news conference about a Coquitlam development to announce the departure of his post-secondary education minister.

The next month, she quit the BC NDP party, but continued to represent the constituency as an Independent member, sitting in a new spot in the Legislature.

Facing public vitriol about her remarks, especially on social media, and shunned by most of her colleagues, including Eby, Robinson put pen to paper to gather her thoughts.

She had been encouraged by reporters like Pat Johnson and Marsha Lederman to write a book about her experience facing hate as a Jewish woman.

And so, she wrote for an hour a day, including in the Legislature, and more during the summer break, to tell her story.

She asked for Johnson’s help to organize the contents and hired an editor to refine the words to get the book to print.

On Wednesday, Dec. 18, Robinson will release her memoir, titled Truth Be Told, a self-published work that she hopes will explain what happened before and after she was ousted from her provincial government position, and will serve as an actionable guide for Canadians and leaders to learn about the faith and take action against antisemitism and anti-Zionism.

Robinson does not mince words and calls out many politicians and officials by name for failing to support her and, in some cases, even turning their backs.

In a 45-minute interview with the Tri-City News this morning, Dec. 12, the first-time author spoke about the many things she plans to do now that the book is complete: educate Canadians about Jews and their history, listen to critics and try to find common ground and speak out against injustices at Coquitlam City Hall.

On the latter topic, Robinson, a former Coquitlam city councillor, points the finger at Mayor Richard Stewart and council for not following the municipal bylaws and policies for the Sunday afternoon protests by pro-Palestinians supporters outside city hall, who often leave behind graffiti.

“They’re spewing hatred,” she said. “Their vandalism is costing the city $5,000 a month to clean up. It’s illegal and no one is taking responsibility. They are making people feel unsafe and uncomfortable.”

In Truth Be Told, which she dedicates to her supporter, former premier John Horgan, “a mensch who understood and lived tikkun olam — making the world a better place,” Robinson writes that “for Canadians Jews, peace will only come when Canadians address antisemitism here in our country. We must recognize antisemitism as a Canadian problem and not pretend it is a product of foreign events.”

She continues, “Most overseas conflicts do not cause this level of racism and violence against minority communities in this country — why does this one? It is because of a pre-existing strain on our society. All Canadians need to acknowledge and confront that the way we do other forms of racism and intolerance. This book is about that problem — and how Canadians must stand up and address it.”

As for her book cover, Robinson picked an artwork from the Coquitlam artist Kathleen Tennant, one of the first people to reach out to Robinson when Eby fired her.

Called "Torn Fragments of Life," the artwork is a collage of a painting that was ripped up in response to the recent antisemitism and the Hamas murder of the six Israelis who had survived a year as hostages following the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.

Tennant’s artwork “is about how shredded we all are,” Robinson said.

Asked what she’s reflected about herself over the past year, Robinson said she’s learned she’s more resilient than she thought. She also believes people are more curious than we think and are willing to explore other sides to better understand, if given the chance.

Robinson cited an example of an MLA from a rural constituency who visited her just after Eby fired her. The politician came to her teary-eyed and wanting to learn.

Robinson feels that because Jews are a minority, “most Canadians will never meet a Jew in their lifetime, so we have a job to do as Jews and help people understand."

“We have a history and have a connection to the lands in dispute,” she said, adding, "so this means I don’t get to retire because there’s work to be done here. There are obligations I can’t turn away from.”

Profits from Truth Be Told will go to support two charities: Parents Circle Families Forum, an Israeli–Palestinian organization made up of families who have lost loved ones since Oct. 7, 2023; and Upstanders Canada, a non-Jewish group that fights against antisemitism and anti-Zionism.

To reserve a copy of Truth Be Told, you can visit Selina Robinson’s website. Readers can also attend the book launch in Vancouver on Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m. by reserving a seat online (for security reasons, the location will be revealed on the day).