Man, 44, charged in alleged Burnaby golf course assault

Photo: screenshot

A 44-year-old man has been charged in connection with an altercation at the Burnaby Mountain Golf Course in October.

Police were called to the golf course on Oct. 12 just before 12:30 p.m. for reports of an "assault in progress," according to a Burnaby RCMP statement at the time.

When officers arrived the "intoxicated" male suspect was still on scene and was arrested without incident, police said.

Investigators were told the suspect had hit three male victims with a golf club after a brief verbal dispute, inflicting minor injuries.

Part of the alleged assault was caught on video and posted on social media.

The video shows two men engaged in a verbal dispute by a tee box before one man swings at the other with a driver, appearing to snap the head off the club and knocking the man to the ground.

This week, one charge of assault with a weapon was approved against Hyun Bin Eun.

He was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

The incident on Burnaby Mountain wasn’t the only time police were called to a local golf course last season.

In June, police were called to break up a fight between two groups of golfers at the Riverway Golf Course.

A video of that altercation showed several men kicking, punching and grappling with each other