Nanaimo mayor expresses frustration after needle attack on city worker in park

The City of Nanaimo worker stabbed with hypodermic needles this week in a park bathroom is recuperating at home while Mounties scour the city for two suspects in the Tuesday morning assault.

The 58-year-old man was taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital to be assessed after being attacked by two men in the bathroom at Maffeo Sutton Park and suffering injuries to his face and abdomen.

Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog said Wednesday he is frustrated and angry about the incident.

“This was a city worker going about his daily duties. It’s a pretty sad thing when you can’t do your job for the City of Nanaimo without being attacked,” Krog said. “I can only hope that out of this will come the kind of attention that the street disorder deserves from both levels of government senior to the municipality.”

Being attacked with a needle brings a fear of transmission of illness, such as hepatitis or other long-term consequences, the mayor said.

A community group called the Newcastle Community Association held an emergency meeting Tuesday after the attack at the park, and says it has “grave concerns” about public safety at Maffeo Sutton Park.

Association president Karen Kuwica noted the stabbing took place in a bathroom located about 40 feet from a children’s playground.

The Newcastle neighbourhood is directly connected to Maffeo Sutton Park by the Queen Elizabeth Promenade, which attracts many visitors who use the washrooms daily, said Kuwica, who wants security beefed up in the park.

“Newcastle residents want their public safety prioritized so a simple trip to the public washroom doesn’t end in violence, trauma and a hospital stay,” she said.

While RCMP and the City of Nanaimo do as much as they can to keep Nanaimo safe, their efforts are hampered by the failure of the federal and provincial governments to take the steps required to effectively deal with crime, drug addiction and judicial reform, she said.

Other communities around the world have implemented safety precautions including cameras and passes, said Kuwica.

Nanaimo chief administrative officer Dale Lindsay said the impact of the incident is being felt across the organization.

“We have many staff who work in front-line roles and who, first and foremost, are concerned about the safety of their fellow employee.”

The city will review the situation internally and see what recommendations come forward, he said.

Krog said senior governments need to recognize that there are some people on city streets who should be in secure and involuntary care.

At the same time, there are others who are capable and competent and who repeatedly carry out criminal activities, he said. In those cases, although a significant sentence might not be a deterrent, it would “at least keep the public safe from their criminal behaviour.”

Krog said he has heard from people who are scared to go into downtown Nanaimo or to walk the city’s streets at night.