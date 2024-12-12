New $1.4M fund aims to bring more veterinarians to rural B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press A new program in British Columbia is offering up to $25,000 to help clinics attract more veterinarians to the rural parts of the province. A cat receives treatment from a veterinarian in Digby, N.S. on Nov. 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Tolson

A new program is offering up to $25,000 to help clinics attract more veterinarians to the rural British Columbia.

Businesses can apply for a portion of the $1.4 million recruitment and retention program to support hiring bonuses for new veterinarians and technologists, or for highly needed services like extra staffing during calving and lambing season.

A statement from the Ministry of Agriculture says the money can also be used for advertising to recruit new staff, training to improve telemedicine capacity, and planning for the sustainable delivery of veterinary services in underserviced areas.

The program will be available in areas across the province but the ministry says there will be a priority for northern B.C.

Agriculture Minister Lana Popham says the goal is to bolster the number of veterinarians in rural communities to provide essential support for livestock care, and strengthen food security in the province.

The Society of Veterinarians of B.C. has said there's a shortage of animal doctors in the province, especially for ranchers and farmers, and in 2022, the province doubled the number of seats it subsidizes at the University of Saskatchewan.