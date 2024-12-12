New conservation area announced for Rocky Mountain Trench in B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press Nature Conservancy Canada says in a news release that wildlife in the region, including grizzly bears, is shrinking, which is why it added a new conservation area next to Kootenay National Park "that links to a network of already protected" lands. A woman takes in the smoke blanketing Mt. Rundle from a forest fire in Kootenay National Park as she stands on a dock on the Vermillion lakes near Banff, Alta. Sunday July 15, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Another piece of the puzzle for conservation efforts along the Rocky Mountain Trench in B.C. is in place.

Nature Conservancy Canada says wildlife including grizzly bear numbers have been declining in the region, which is why it added a new conservation area next to Kootenay National Park that links to a "network of already protected" lands.

It says the new Geddes Creek Conservation Area includes an almost two-square kilometre region of Douglas fir and montane spruce forest, open grassy habitat and a seasonal creek north of Radium Hot Springs on the western slopes of the Rocky Mountains.

The organization says grizzly bears are known to travel through the area in search of food, mates and denning sites.

It says the area also provides "excellent winter foraging habitat" for other large mammals, such as elk.

Nature Conservancy Canada says the land purchase was made through partnership funding with Parks Canada, the Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program and the Regional District of East Kootenay's Columbia Valley Local Conservation Fund.

It says it is now collaborating with Parks Canada to determine next steps for conservation on the land, and is engaging with local First Nations to better understand their cultural values.