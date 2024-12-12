More than 40 vehicles vandalized in Nanaimo, B.C., in one night

Photo: The Canadian Press Mounties in Nanaimo are looking for witnesses or camera footage that may help them pinpoint the person, or people, who were involved in the vandalism of dozens of vehicles.The RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Mounties in Nanaimo are looking for witnesses or camera footage that may help them pinpoint the person, or people, involved in the vandalism of dozens of vehicles over several hours.

An RCMP statement says officers received 42 reports of windows being smashed, tires being flattened and broken side mirrors.

Police say the incidents happened between 11 p.m. on Tuesday and 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

They say all of the vehicles were either parked on the street or in parkades or parking lots.

The RCMP say that officers noted that only drivers side windows were shattered on nine vehicles found on Harwell Road and it appeared a "small projectile" may have been fired at the glass.

They are asking anyone with information, eyewitness accounts or CCTV footage of the vandalism to contact police.